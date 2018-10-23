Jeff Davis defensive end presented Alabama All-Star jersey

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Jeff Davis defensive end Brandon Mack was presented his Alabama jersey for the 32nd annual Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star game on Tuesday morning. His Volunteers teammates watched and cheered for the Pitt commit.
"It's huge for me because I had this goal set out since I was an underclassmen and all the three guys were here before me and I was telling myself in my mind I'm gonna make that game too," said Mack.
Mack marks the fourth player selected to play in the prestigious game from Jeff Davis in the last three years. The other players were Zyon Gilbert, Alec Jackson, and Preston Mixon. Hoover High School head coach Josh Niblett will serve as the coach for the Alabama team.
The game will be played at Cramton Bowl, Dec. 17 on the Raycom News Network.
