Man accused of 2017 murder in Smiths Station pleads guilty

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A man accused of a 2017 murder in Lee County, Alabama has pleaded guilty to charges.
Rodney Day was arrested for the murder of Ricky Brooks, who was found strangled inside his Smiths Station home in January 2017.
In addition to murder, Day also pleaded guilty to theft charges. He will be sentenced Wednesday in a Lee County courtroom.
Law enforcement officials say Brooks’ television, cell phone, and receiver was stolen from his home. His car was also stolen and found near Day’s home in Phenix City.
Officials say both Day and Brooks are believed to have known each other in some capacity.
Copyright WTVM SITE. All rights reserved.