Montgomery receives award for Dexter Ave revitalization efforts

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery received the Franklin M. Setzer Outstanding Urban Design Project Award for its work to revitalize Dexter Avenue. The award was presented by The Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association.
Cortell said a number of factors went into the City’s application for the award including federal funding from the 50th Annicersary of the Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March in 2015 to pay for updating streets, the City purchasing 12 properties to sell to businesses and create historical parks and efforts to attract new business.
While the award celebrates all of the strides Montgomery has taken, Cortell said there is still work to do.
She said the City is working to attract more business downtown, while also attracting residents who live downtown to take ownership of their neighborhood and shop local. She said the creation of a neighborhood association was a major step.
