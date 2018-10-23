MPD searching for armed robber

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping someone can identify a suspect they are looking for and help put him behind bars.
An armed robbery took place on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at approximately 1:30 in the morning along the 1400 block of Ann Street. That is near where Ann St. turns into Zelda.
The suspect robbed the unnamed business at gunpoint. Perhaps someone will recognize the jacket the robber is wearing or something else about his appearance. Right now police don't know his identity.
As always your tip to CrimeStoppers could earn you a cash reward. And you can remain anonymous. The CrimeStoppers number is 215-STOP.
