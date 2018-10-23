Providence Christian Eagles soaring in 2018

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Providence Christian Eagles are 8-1 on the season and that’s tied for the most wins in one season in school history.
The Eagles are getting ready to take on rival Houston Academy this Friday night.
The Eagles offense and defense are on fire this year. The Eagles are outscoring their opponents by almost 30 points per game this season and head coach Kenny Keith attribute that to the senior leadership he has on this Eagles squad.
“They just know what to expect,” said Keith. “I’ve known most of them since they were little kids and I’ve been coaching them all for at least four years. They know me. They know our system. They know what we expect. They listen. They are smart kids. They love playing and that’s fun too.”
The Eagles will look to wrap up the number two seed in their region with victory over Houston Academy on Friday.
