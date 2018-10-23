Suspect pleads guilty to murder in Selma

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - One co-defendant in the 2015 killing of a Demopolis man pleaded guilty on Monday to capital murder and attempted murder.
Devontae Jiles entered the plea and will be sentenced after the trial of co-defendant Kendarius Brown, District Attorney Michael Jackson said.
James Hudgens of Demopolis was visiting Selma’s Old Town Community on March 14, 2015, when he was shot and killed. He was shot in the face before he died at the hospital.
“This gunslinger was the shooter in this murder and attempted murder,” Jackson said of Jiles. “He showed remorse today, but his cold-hearted, dastardly act has caused a gaping hole in the Demopolis and Selma communities.”
Brown’s trial we be set at a later date, Jackson added.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.