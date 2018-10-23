3 suspects sought in theft on state property

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Photos have been released of three suspects in a theft and burglary that took place on Oct. 14 on Alabama State Department of Transportation (ALDOT) property.
The three suspects were videoed as they entered ALDOT property and later left with stolen items. The thefts occurred in the 500 block of Traffic Operations Drive.
The three were later caught on surveillance cameras with the stolen property, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said.
A tip on the identity of the suspects could lead to a cash reward.
If you can identify the suspects or have any information regarding the crime, call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP. Or download the P3-tips app, or provide information through the web at www.215STOP.com, or via the Facebook page at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
