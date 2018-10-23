Tips to save cash this Halloween

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Halloween has turned into quite a holiday. The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend around $9 billion on Halloween this year. But before you open up your wallet, there are some things you should watch out for, and things you can do to save some cash. The Better Business Bureau says to do your research before buying from a pop-up shop.
"Frequently they will literally pop up in empty mall stores or kiosks a few weeks before the holiday,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama. “But you want to make sure you keep your receipts, make sure the store has an online presence so you can contact them later if you need to. They will literally be here today and gone tomorrow and you may not be able to find them again."
Another way to keep some extra cash in your pocket, get creative with costumes. The Better Business Bureau says you can look around your home and repurpose an old costume, look into renting a costume, keep an eye out for sales, and pay attention to return policies.
Another good idea is to use a credit card instead of a debit card, in case you have to dispute a charge. And pay attention to items that say “Final Sale”. That usually means once you leave the store, it’s yours for good.
If you have questions about a certain company you can check out the Better Business Bureau website and the Scam Tracker.
