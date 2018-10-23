Truck crashes into Dothan apartment unit

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - A truck and trailer slammed through the wall of a south Alabama apartment unit Tuesday afternoon, coming to rest inside the home’s living room. Amazingly, none of the people who were inside had any injuries.
The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital. There’s no information at this time on that person’s injuries.
Authorities say the crash happened at the Selma Village Apartments at the intersection of South Bell Street and West Selma Street in Dothan.
A WSFA 12 News reporter on the scene saw about a dozen residents who had evacuated from the apartment building, including a woman in a wheelchair and another woman with a baby. It wasn’t clear if any of those people were from the damaged unit.
A tow truck is in the process of removing the vehicle from the building.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
