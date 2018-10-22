UAB Football has eyes on Conference USA Championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - UAB football is coming off a big conference win over North Texas and are now bowl eligible for the 2nd year in a row since the return of football.
At 6-1 (4-0 CUSA), UAB is in control of CUSA’s West Division and the words “conference championship” are starting to sink in.
“I’ve never won or been close to winning a championship so knowing we actually have a chance to do that this year, that was huge," said running back Jarrion Street when referencing UAB’s 29-21 win over North Texas.
“In high school, we’d get knocked out first round in the playoffs and in junior college we would come up short too, so getting this big win was kind of humbling for me," added linebacker Chris Woolbright.
Although the Conference-USA championship game won’t be played until December 1st, the Blazers know in order to make it there, they need to take it one game at a time. UAB will travel to UTEP Saturday, and face a team that has lost 19 games in a row.
“We aren’t overlooking them. Every week in practice Coach Clark wants us to practice like it’s a championship or a bowl game. We practice every day like that and give every team the same amount of respect,” Street added.
Regardless, the pressure is on for the Blazers to continue to win.
“I would just caution our fans to be careful about going ahead and penciling us in the championship game, you can hope and dream, but we have a lot of football left to be played,” head coach Bill Clark said.
UAB and UTEP kickoff Saturday at 6-30 in El Paso.
