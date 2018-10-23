Univ. of Alabama puts Impact America founder Stephen Black on administrative leave

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The University of Alabama confirmed Monday they’re placing Stephen Black on administrative leave from his teaching job at the university,
“Pending further evaluation of the situation arising from his prior role at Impact America,” said Monica Watts, Associate Vice President of Strategic Communications at the University of Alabama.
Black is founder of Impact America, grandson of former Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black, and a former state Treasurer candidate.
Impact America has released a statement which says in part:
"There is no tolerance at Impact for any behavior that makes a team member feel uncomfortable. This experience, however, tells us that we have work to do to better reinforce that imperative. We have learned much as an organization, and we are committed to taking all actions necessary to ensure a safe, fulfilling and rewarding workplace for all. "
A CBS News Radio report published Monday accuses Black of sexually harassing an AmeriCorps member (Impact America is an AmeriCorps program) through “sexually explicit text messages and emails,” and the CBS report quotes Black as admitting to exchanging inappropriate messages with the woman, but denying the messages constituted sexual harassment.
