Utility worker killed in Montgomery industrial accident

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A utility worker has died as a result of a weekend industrial accident, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Tuesday.
According to Martha Earnhardt with the Montgomery Department of Public Safety, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Jackson Ferry Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on a call regarding an unresponsive utility worker who had been working underground.
The worker, later identified as Pete McCord, was taken to Jackson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“It is with a heavy heart we are sad to report we lost a very good water works employee,” Montgomery Water Works Safety Director John Scanlan told WSFA 12 News. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the McCord family.”
Scanlan couldn’t provide much in the way of details regarding the ongoing investigation, but he could say McCord was a 15-year employee of the Montgomery Water Works.
Earnhardt confirmed the death was reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, which is investigating it as an industrial accident.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.