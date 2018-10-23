Warrant issued for suspect in Eufaula homicide; reward offered

EUFAULA, AL (WSFA) - The Eufaula Police Department is looking for a suspect in a March homicide.
According to Police Chief Steve Watkins, a murder warrant has been issued for Robert "Bobby" Dean Thomas of Eufaula. Forensic and other evidence caused the warrant to be issued in connection with the March 24 homicide of Deyasmine Keyon Sheppard.
A reward of $1,000 is also being offered for information leading to Thomas' arrest. Thomas is described as 6-feet-1-inches, 175 pounds, and blue-eyed. He may be in the Mobile or Biloxi, Mississippi area.
Police say Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows about his whereabouts should call 911, EPD at 334-687-1200 or the Middle District of the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 334-223-7401.
