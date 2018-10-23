WSFA to telecast Magic City Classic Parade live on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) - The bands, dance teams and floats of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic Parade will be broadcast live on WSFA 12 News on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m.
The parade in downtown Birmingham will be led by the famous McDonald’s float carrying celebrities and the Magic City Classic Ambassador, award-winning actor Don Cheadle.
The parade will take place before the gridiron clash between Alabama State University and Alabama A&M at Legion Field. Bands and dance teams from both schools will be featured in the entertaining parade that is offered at no charge.
Birmingham’s FOX 6 also will broadcast the parade live as well as fellow Raycom affiliates WAFF in Huntsville, and WDFX in Dothan.
The parade will begin at the corner of 18th Street North and Seventh Avenue North. The event will finish at the corner of 16th Street North and Sixth Avenue North.
The Coors Light Pregame Tailgate will take place after the parade, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the west side parking lot of Legion Field. The gathering will include DJs, and live music led by Memphis hip-hop legends 8Ball & MJG, and hot food and cold beverages.
The kickoff of the Magic City Classic is set for 2:30 p.m.
A Thursday night Classic Kickoff will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. at Birmingham’s Railroad Park. The gathering includes Alabama A&M and ASU cheerleaders leading the alumni call-outs, fashion shows and food trucks. Ticket prices start at $35.
For more information on the Classic weekend, visit https://magiccityclassic.com/,
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.