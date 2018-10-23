15-year-old charged in Eastdale Mall shooting

By WSFA Staff | October 23, 2018

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a shooting at Eastdale Mall Friday evening.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, officers arrested and charged a 15-year-old with attempted murder in the shooting of an 18-year-old victim. The victim remains in critical/stable condition.

MPD’s investigation indicates an altercation involving several people escalated into violence shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. After identifying the 15-year-old male suspect, officers placed him under arrest Monday night and took him to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Because the suspect has been charged on a juvenile petition, MPD is not naming him publicly.

