ADPH says there’s no evidence of rare eye cancer at AU

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The Alabama Department of Public Health announced that there is no evidence of Uveal Melanoma among Auburn University students and employees.
ADPH along with Auburn University conducted a review of cases of Uveal Melanoma among former Auburn students and employees.
Based on the best available information, the study did not identify a cancer cluster among Auburn students and employees from 1980 through 2017.
Uveal Melanoma is a cancer of the eye involving the iris, ciliary body, or choroid, collectively referred to as the uvea. According to the Ocular Melanoma Foundation, there is no known cause for Uveal Melanoma.
ADPH was provided a list of Auburn University students and employees that had reported being diagnosed with this disease.
ADPH reviewed medical information for these individuals to verify the cases. Once the cases were verified, Auburn University verified the attendance or employment of each individual.
Auburn University then provided a population file for ADPH to calculate the expected numbers of Uveal Melanoma cases.
The analysis was conducted for students who attended or employees who worked for Auburn University at any point from 1980 forward. The study included confirmed cases that were diagnosed any point between 1990 and 2017.
“Auburn University officials have been incredibly helpful throughout the entire process that began this spring,” Justin T. George, director of cancer epidemiology, ADPH ASCR, said.
The study included the following findings:
- Based on Alabama rates and the population file provided by Auburn University, the expected number of cases in this time frame is 8.6 for white females and 13.6 for white males. In each instance, the expected number exceeds the number of observed cases.
- The Standardized Incidence Ratio (SIR), a measure of the observed cases divided by the expected cases, was less than 1.0 for each group indicating less than expected occurrences of cancer. The SIR was not found to be statistically significant.
Health care professionals should advise anyone who may have concerns about having uveal melanoma to schedule an eye exam with an optometrist or ophthalmologist.
