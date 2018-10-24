AL farmers lose $204M after Hurricane Michael

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Efforts are still being made to clean up the damage done by Hurricane Michael. Farmers across south Alabama are suffering from a major loss of crops.
Alabama farmers are facing damages of $204 million. Cotton farmers suffered the greatest losses, but Michael didn’t spare any sector of agriculture.
According to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, these are the current numbers:
- $120 million in crop loss
- $32.7 million in timber loss
- $24.5 million in livestock loss
- $21.5 million in infrastructure loss
- $3.5 million in horticulture loss
- $1.3 million in poultry loss
“While most farmers do have crop insurance, its only a percentage of a percentage so it doesn’t make the losses whole,” says Extension Economist for AL Cooperation Extension System, Max Runge. “Most farmers only try to cover their input cost but with this loss it wont cover all those. Unfortunately, we’ll lose some farmers this year.”
Gov. Kay Ivey has made a formal request to provide disaster declarations from the USDA for the counties in Alabama affected by Hurricane Michael. Her request included that maximum assistance be made available through existing USDA Farm Service Agency programs.
"We're not going to know all of those details for a while as far as what assistance is available through government programs," says Alabama Farmers Federation Director of News Services, Mary Johns.
“In the Alabama Farmers Federation, we have established the Alabama Farmers Hurricane Relief Fund and those donations are tax deductible, anyone can donate.”
Representatives from the Alabama Dept. of Agriculture say that, for now, it's extremely important for producers to report losses and work with local agencies.
Whether in a federally declared disaster area or not, technical and financial resources also are available through USDA’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program to help with immediate needs and provide long-term support to help recover from natural disasters.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.