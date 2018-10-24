Alabama to hold Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 27

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama will take part in the DEA’s 16th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, on Saturday, Oct. 27 with multiple locations available throughout the state.
Around 50 locations will serve as collection sites for the event, which will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. If you want to take part, call your local law enforcement agencies or check the DEA website for a nearby location at www.DEATakeBack.com.
Law enforcement agencies and interested community partners such as pharmacies, schools and civic groups are working together to provide as many local sites as possible. Each site will be supervised by a law enforcement officer due to the involvement of controlled substances.
“Prescription Drug Take-Back is a valuable public service that protects our children, our homes and our environment,” said Alabama Attorney Steven General Marshall. “As a long-time prosecutor, I have too often witnessed the tragic results caused by the availability of dangerous controlled substances. When prescription drugs are left in our homes, children and teenagers may be poisoned or fall prey to drug abuse and addiction. Your old medications can be a lure to criminals looking for drugs to use or sell."
No personal information will be collected and no questions will be asked when you drop off medications to be disposed of. You are asked to remove labels or black-out information on bottles before you drop them off.
Since 2010, the program continues to increase in the amount of drugs collected. Throughout all of Alabama’s previous DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back events, a total of about 66,805 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired drugs have been removed and disposed of safely, according to the AG’s office.
