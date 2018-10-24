Alabamians will vote on Ten Commandments in election

By Lydia Nusbaum | October 24, 2018 at 9:33 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 9:33 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabamians will take a stance on the Ten Commandments when they vote in the general election.

Amendment one said in part it would authorize “the display of the Ten Commandments on state property and property owned or administrated by a public school or public body.”

The ACLU, a liberal-leaning organization, is against the amendment and said the Ten Commandments could only be displayed on public property as long as it “complies with constitutional requirements.”

“It doesn’t create any new rights. It doesn’t make it more legal to display the 10 commandments, than it is legal today," said Randall Marshall, the ACLU of Alabama Executive Director.

Marshall said schools could be put in a tight situation if they put up the Ten Commandments and were sued. He said they could be sued if they did not use historical context.

“They want to promote the Ten Commandments for its religious beliefs not for some historical purpose," Marshall said. “It’s going to be found to be unconstitutional and they’re going to be on the hook for literally hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney’s fees."

Dean Young worked with Roy Moore’s U.S. Senate campaign and is a supporter of the amendment.

“We’ve seen what happens when you remove God from society," said Young. “We’ve got drug problems. We’ve got all of these problems. Sexually transmitted diseases with judicial activism going on.”

He believes it will help show people right from wrong.

“I can sense that the people are eager to get to the polls. And they want to vote for the 10 commandments to be in front of their school kids, and all the public buildings," Young said.

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, providing for certain religious rights and liberties; authorizing the display of the Ten Commandments on state property and property owned or administrated by a public school or public body; and prohibiting the expenditure of public funds in defense of the constitutionality of this amendment.
Amendment One

Young said that Gov. Kay Ivey agreed to do everything in her power to put the Ten Commandments on all property belonging to the state.

Gov. Ivey provided a statement.

“I support posting the Ten Commandments in public places because goodness knows we need to keep the good Lord and our God almighty in the forefront of our lives.”
Governor Kay Ivey

The Southern Poverty Law Center also provided a response.

“If Alabama wants to prove its morality to the world, we should try tending to the sick, educating our children, welcoming the stranger, and showing compassion to our prisoners. Dean Young’s speechifying about the Ten Commandments does and means nothing.”
David Dinielli, deputy legal director at the Southern Poverty Law Center

