Apple CEO backs privacy laws, warns data being 'weaponized'

In the first big test of the new rules, Ireland's data protection commission, which is a lead authority for Europe as many big tech firms are based in the country, is investigating Facebook after a data breach let hackers access nearly 30 million accounts, including 3 million for EU users. Separately, the bloc's consumer protection chief has warned Facebook it could face sanctions for being slow to clarify the fine print in its terms of service concerning what happens to user data. And the EU competition chief has opened a preliminary investigation of Amazon over how it uses data from merchants.