Asian markets mixed on caution over costs from tariff hikes

U.S. EARNINGS: Sentiment was dampened as large U.S. companies kicked off a busy earnings week with warnings of rising costs related to tariffs. Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar posted a larger profit and revenue than expected in the third quarter. But the company said Trump's taxes on imported steel were driving up production costs, causing its shares to slip 7.6 percent to $118.98. 3M, the maker of Post-it notes and ceramic coatings, reported disappointing revenues and said it anticipates about $100 million in extra costs next year. That sent its shares tumbling 4.4 percent. The U.S. and China are locked in a trade dispute over technology and have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods.