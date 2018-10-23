Former ALEA officer sentenced for computer tampering, ethics charges

According to the attorney general;s office, Ziaja began selling cars for a Morgan County car lot in 2014 and invested in its parent organization, Priceville Partners, without notifying his supervisors at ALEA. When purchasers failed to make payments on cars purchased from the lot, Ziaja used the Law Enforcement Tactical System search feature to obtain information on purchasers, including information about purchasers’ family members, so that the repossessors could more easily find the purchasers’ cars. Ziaja used the computer search information, which is legally restricted to criminal justice purposes, to assist with the private business’s repossessions in Morgan and Jefferson counties, either by running the searches himself or by disseminating search information run by another person.