Make sure you follow this Halloween safety checklist

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Before your little ghosts and goblins set out to go door-to-door to find their favorite candy, you want to make sure the person behind that door is safe for your child to be around.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asks that you walk up to the door with your child. While walking the neighborhoods, make sure your child is holding something that lights up or has reflectors on their costume.
Lt. Mark Bishop with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says they want parents to know that they are going to have extra patrols out to make sure people are not speeding, but they need parents to do their part too.
“Make sure that you inspect your children’s candy to make sure there is not any signs of tampering, make sure that the wrappers appear to be wrapped tightly around the candy and have not been tampered with,” Bishop explains.
Another tip is map out your trick or treat route. Making sure there are sidewalks, street lights, and no registered sex offenders.
On the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website, you can type in an area and see where registered sex offenders are according to that location.
