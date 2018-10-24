Man shot during robbery on Calmar Drive

According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, officers and fire medics responded to the 5700 block of Calmar Drive at around 11:45 p.m. in reference to a person shot. (Source: WSFA 12 News) (Eric Knox)
By WSFA Staff | October 24, 2018 at 7:43 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 7:46 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man received non-life threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, officers and fire medics responded to the 5700 block of Calmar Drive at around 11:45 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Once there they found the victim and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

MPD’s investigation indicates the shooting happened during the course of a robbery. A suspect, 18-year-old Jartavious Jackson, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

