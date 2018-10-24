MANE ready to “Raise the Roof” for fundraiser

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - MANE is set to “Raise the Roof” to raise money for its therapeutic riding program.
MANE stands for Montgomery Area Nontraditional Equestrians.
“MANE strives to serve all individuals with developmental, emotional, physical, and cognitive disabilities through equine facilitated activities,” said MANE Associate Director Abby Houchin. “The benefits of therapeutic riding include improved motor skills, balance, range of motion, and muscle control, strengthening of muscles, joints, and tendons, and increased concentration, self-esteem, patience, and self-confidence.”
On Thursday Oct. 25, it will “Raise the Roof” to raise some money.
“Every year the community celebrates MANE with a barn party enjoying grilled-on-site Wintzell’s seafood, country favorites played by the band Trotline, and beautiful horses and atmosphere," Houchin said. "Ticket sales go to support the program and students, while guests also have the opportunity to sponsor a MANE horse for the year.”
The party is from 6-9 p.m. at the MANE headquarters 3699 Wallahatchie Road. Tickets are $75 each: https://squareup.com/store/montgomery-area-nontraditional-equestrians
You can also learn more about MANE by checking out its website: http://n5p.776.myftpupload.com/
