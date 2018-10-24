Montgomery authors co-write ‘Fruit’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery local Anthony Brock and one of his former students, Ricardo Bates, co-wrote a book: “Fruit.”
The book is about being a mentor and making a difference in the lives of young boys in the community. Brock started Valiant Cross Academy in downtown Montgomery, along with his brother, former NFL player Fred Brock.
You can buy the book here.
Brock and Bates discussed “Fruit” at Book Bunch at the Rosa Parks Museum Tuesday night.
