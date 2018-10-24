Montgomery man wins Tuesday night battle on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

LAS ANGELES, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has won a battle to continue competing on NBC’s ‘The Voice’.
Kirk Jay, a Bay Minette native who currently lives in Montgomery, took on Team Blake teammate Caeland Garner in a duet of “Let it Rain,” and pulled out the win in Tuesday’s episode of the music competition.
Jay, 22, turned all four judges' chairs in his debut performance in the blind auditions. He chose to be on country music star Blake Shelton’s team.
In making his decision on who would win and move on, Shelton said Tuesday night he had to go with a “gut feeling” and that was Kirk.
The singer grew up in poverty, recalling times when the mobile home he and his family shared didn’t have lights or water, the days when there was no food, and having to using the bathroom outside.
At 5, Jay started playing drums in his church and singing in the choir. In 2014, NBC’s biography of Jay says he met a music manager who brought him to perform for Teddy Gentry, the bass player for the band Alabama.
Since that time, he’s started performing at open mics, shocking audiences with his country sound. He’s now traveling the South with his band, Kirk Jan & Country Funk.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.