Reward offered for Ozark burglary suspects who stole guns

OZARK, AL (WSFA) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who burglarized an Ozark business, stealing multiple firearms.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with Ozark police, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are now offering the reward in hopes of catching the criminals.
The burglary happened on Sunday at Farm Systems Inc., a federal firearm licensee located at 918 Highway 231 South in Ozark.
An inventory of the store’s firearms is still in progress to determine the exact number of guns that were stolen.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or Ozark Police Department at (334) 774-5111.
