Search underway for 2 escapees from Childersburg Work Release Center

TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Authorities are looking for two men who escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center in Talladega County.
Mark Araujo and Jacob Burnett, both 39, escaped from the center around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Araujo is described as 6′ with brown hair, blue eyes and weighs 180 pounds. Burnett is 5′ 9″ with red hair, green eyes and weighs 190 pounds.
Both men were last seen wearing dark shirts and brown pants. After the escape, a video taken at a Citgo service station in Calera on U.S. Highway 31 shows Araujo and Burnett in a stolen white utility truck and making a purchase inside the business just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Araujo is serving a 15-year sentence for a 2016 first-degree theft of property conviction in Walker County. Burnett was sentenced to 18 months in July 2018 for third-degree burglary in Shelby County.
Araujo had a parole hearing date set for September 2019 and Burnett would have reached his end-of-sentence in December 2019. Both men will now face charges for the escape and other offenses.
The public should not approach the inmates but should contact local law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825 with information that may lead to the inmates’ recapture.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.