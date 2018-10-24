Seasonable today, cool & wet tomorrow!

Back off towards our west, Hurricane Willa has already made landfall and as of the new morning advisory has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression; what is left of this system will slide into our region by late tonight and early tomorrow morning, bringing with it a whole lot of rain in time for our Thursday. The surface low that forms along with this moisture is expected to push eastward along the Gulf Coast during the day Thursday, but will likely stick around through Friday as well... that means increased rain chances both days, but of the two tomorrow looks to be the wettest.