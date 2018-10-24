Some police dogs now have cameras, too

In this Sept. 6, 2018, photo, Portland Police K-9 Officer Shawn Gore gives commands to police dog Jasko, in Portland, Ore. Jasko is wearing a new canine body camera on his back that Gore is testing out for the Portland Police Bureau, which currently outfits 10 dogs with body-worn cameras. The devices generally attach to dogs’ backs on a vest and transmit video to a handler watching from a screen, possibly on their wrist or around their necks, so officers can better assess what they are up against in a situation. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) (Gillian Flaccus)