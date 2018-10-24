Troy wins Battle for the Belt over South Alabama, 38-17

MOBILE, AL (WSFA) - The Belt is heading back to Troy!
The Trojans improved to 6-2 on the season after defeating rival South Alabama in Mobile on Tuesday night, 38-17.
Troy racked up 410 yards of offense with 252 yards coming from the rushing attack.
Former Stanhope Elmore Mustang B.J. Smith led the Trojans with 170 yards and touchdown. His second quarter touchdown gave the Trojans a 23-7 lead.
Sawyer Smith passed for 158 yards and three touchdowns and also chipped in with a rushing score. His rushing touchdown was the only score in the second half.
Smith's favorite target on the night was senior receiver Damion Willis. The wide out caught five passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
No other Troy player caught more than one pass.
The Troy defense forced three turnovers on the night, intercepting South Alabama quarterback Evan Orth three times.
The Trojans now improve to 4-0 in Sun Belt Conference play and will face Louisiana on Nov. 3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.