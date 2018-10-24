Woman arrested after newborn tests positive for cocaine

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, MPD charged Chauntai Williams, 27, after the Department of Human Resources contacted MPD on Oct. 1 about a newborn who tested positive for a controlled substance. According to court documents, “the suspect knowingly and recklessly inhaled and/or ingested a controlled substance (cocaine), during her pregnancy, which exposed the victim to the controlled substance.”
A warrant for Williams arrest was secured after a joint investigation with DHR, and she was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Williams was previously arrested in 2017 after giving bith, and both she and the newborn tested positive for cocaine, according to court documents.
