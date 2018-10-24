Woman killed in Talladega Co. school bus wreck identified

TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Authorities have identified the person killed in a Tuesday night crash involving a school bus as 31-year-old Amanda Nicole Hubbard.
ALEA State Troopers responded to the scene Tuesday night at the 168 mile marker of I-20 in Talladega County in the eastbound lanes. Troopers are currently reporting that there are 11 injuries. Hubbard was in the passenger vehicle.
The Superintendent of the Roanoke City School System, Chuck Marcum, confirmed on Facebook that there were 26 players and three coaches on the bus. All of the players and coaches will be were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The interstate was shut down in both directions at one point.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes known.
