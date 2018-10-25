Alabama city fires 10 workers over “sick out”

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama mayor has fired 10 employees who staged a "sick out" over working conditions.
WALA-TV reports that Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson fired the workers Wednesday. Sixteen other employees were reinstated.
More than two dozen public works employees were placed on administrative leave after they called in sick, took vacation, or went home early Oct. 7.
The president of the Mobile United Public Service Workers, Wesley Young, said at the time the workers took the day off to attend a City Council meeting to talk about working conditions.
The workers were placed on leave, and Stimpson says 10 were ultimately fired.
Trash pickup in Mobile has fallen behind schedule several times in recent months. Public works employees have blamed the delays on understaffing and have also claimed mistreatment and harassment.
___
Information from: WALA-TV, http://www.fox10tv.com/