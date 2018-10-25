Authorities offer $25K reward in missing Wisconsin girl case

Scores of law enforcement officers have been working around the clock to find Jayme. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at the news conference that investigators had received 1,550 tips so far and have closed out 1,250 of them. The only lead authorities have discussed publicly is a vague description of two vehicles that might have been in the area the night Jayme disappeared — a red or orange Dodge Challenger and a black Ford Edge or Acura MDX.