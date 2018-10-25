Crackdown on unlicensed Selma businesses

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The city of Selma is cracking down on businesses operating without a license. Some city council members are hoping this is one way to recoup money that could be slipping through the cracks for the city.
With the council’s approval this week, Selma police began conducting checks to see what local establishments are not in compliance with the city ordinance. Businesses found operating without a license can face penalties including warrantless arrest or fines.
“Let me say we really really don’t want to start put people in jail, we really don’t want to cause people a lot of embarrassment, or cause them financial setback. The fact is everyone that does business in the city of Selma, whether it is selling clothes from your home, dishes door to door, or having a store, you have to have a business license for the privilege of operating a business in the city of Selma,” said Ward 2 Councilwoman Susan Youngblood.
Youngblood and Council President Corey Bowie confirmed the council has filed one injunction against a business operating without a license and not paying its sales tax.
“Over $160,000 in sales tax the city of Selma was owed. That in-and-of itself in one business could have gone a long way in meeting payroll, towards paying our people, and towards meeting our obligations," said Youngblood. “When we have businesses not paying the money they collect for us that is due, that puts us in a lurch.”
The sales tax breakdown for Selma is as follows: City gets 4.5 percent, Dallas County 1.5 percent, state 4 percent.
“Sales tax makes up 58 percent of a our city budget and that is why it is so important," said Bowie.
With the financial challenges the city is facing, and layoffs looming, everyone is working together to attempt to avoid it.
“Sometimes it takes looking for revenue streams to make you become more proactive,” said Bowie.
Both Youngblood and Bowie say, pending council approval they would like to offer amnesty for those businesses who will come in to get their 2018 business license and not be penalized.
