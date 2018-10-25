Damp, gloomy Thursday ahead

Right now, we are tracking a low pressure system across the Northwest Gulf of Mexico that has formed from the remnants of what was Hurricane Willa just a few days ago; it’s forecasted track still has it moving off towards the northeast toward central/south Alabama later today. Temperatures will struggle this afternoon as highs are only expected to climb into the 60s, at best due to a lack of sunshine and widespread showers will be easy to come by today.
The leading edge of light, isolated showers are already arriving to our western counties. They’ll continue to move from west to east throughout our area during the day Thursday; by later this afternoon, rain will be widespread across much of the state, and a few embedded thunderstorms are possible, too. The likelihood we are still dealing with wet weather tonight is high, and we will even see some of the showers linger into our Friday.
