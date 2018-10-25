Deandra Lee found guilty in Lowndes County triple-murder case

LOWNDES COUNTY , AL (WSFA) - A jury has returned with guilty verdicts on all counts against Lowndes County triple capital murder suspect Deandra Lee.
Lee was found guilty of six counts of capital murder for the 2012 deaths of 9-year-old twins Taylor and Jordan DeJerinett as well as their 73-year-old caretaker, Jack Mac Girdner.
The actual charges he was found guilty of include:
- Capital murder robbery
- Capital murder robbery
- Capital murder robbery
- Capital murder of two or more
- Capital murder: under 14-years-old
- Capital murder: under 14-years-old
The victims' bodies were found in a field in Lowndes Count along Hwy. 21.
A sentencing date is not yet known.
