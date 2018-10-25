Donations provide much-needed supplies to Hurricane Michael victims

PANAMA CITY, FL (WSFA) - A line of people waited in line for water, toilet paper, food, diapers and other essentials at St. Andrew Baptist Church Wednesday - two weeks after Hurricane Michael devastated the community.
It is just one of the many churches and organizations helping distribute the massive amount of supplies donated to the people who lost so much.
An army of volunteers was working to organize the supplies in the makeshift store in the church parking lot.
“They are very grateful; they have nothing. We are giving them the bare essentials,” said Neil Rice, a volunteer from Prattville.
“It’s amazing. some are still in shock from what happened. some are just very grateful and are ready to talk about it,” said Youth Pastor Jeremy Johnson.
The Prattville native now calls Panama City home. He says his home state has stepped up big.
“We had several churches drop supplies by so that we could help our community. Several of those have from Alabama - our neighbors to the north. It has been a huge response from them,” Johnson said.
The churches aren’t just passing out supplies. They are sending crews into neighborhoods to pick up, clean up and lift up the spirits of storm victims.
“Our greatest need is probably going to transition from water and food, to cleaning supplies and debris removal, tree removal,” Johnson said.
The church says it will continue to help as long as there is a need. If you’d like to donate supplies but can’t drive, you can ship it to the church as long as you coordinate it with them.
