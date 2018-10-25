FEMA assessments continue, Wiregrass 211 offers help options

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - FEMA Teams and state EMA Officials have spent the week in the Wiregrass assessing damage.
“Talking to residents, businesses, looking at costs to our municipalities to see exactly what all we have entailed since the storm,” said Dothan/Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah. “We’re still in the assessment phase, the recovery phase of Hurricane Michael.”
Officials are compiling damage data that will help determine what if any assistance the Wiregrass could get. They could finish assessments this week or early next week.
But for those needing help right now, Wiregrass 211 is still just one call away. The nonprofit connects people in need with resources. Immediately following the storm, they averaged 800 to 1,000 calls a daily. It’s dropped to roughly 200 to 300 calls daily.
“We’ve been feverishly working and coordinating with the community to find out what resources are available that the public needs to know about,” said Wiregrass 211 Director David Duke.
The nonprofit created a direct link on their website and Facebook page to a portal that has lists of resources for Hurricane Michael victims locally and from Florida and Georgia. Information available includes housing, food, and clothing assistance. The portal is updated daily.
To view the resource list, you can visit Wiregrass 211′s Facebook page or visit their website and click the 211 Resources tab.
