First Alert: Cool, rainy day expected

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Yesterday’s weather was a Fall dream: temperatures were in the 70s, the sun was shining and it was dry. Today? I don’t think we see any of those same things...
Right now, we are tracking a low pressure system across the Northwest Gulf of Mexico that has formed from the remnants of what was Hurricane Willa just a few days ago; it’s forecasted track still has it moving off towards the northeast toward central/south Alabama later today.
Temperatures will struggle this afternoon as highs are only expected to climb into the 60s, at best due to a lack of sunshine and widespread showers will be easy to come by today.
The leading edge of light, isolated showers are already arriving to our western counties. They’ll continue to move from west to east throughout our area during the day Thursday; by later this afternoon, rain will be widespread across much of the state, and a few embedded thunderstorms are possible, too.
The likelihood we are still dealing with wet weather tonight is high, and we will even see some of the showers linger into our Friday. The sky looks to slowly start to clear for all of those Friday Night Fever games, but as you head out to watch some local high school football make sure you check your First Alert weather app because a few showers are still possible.
This system will be gone by the weekend, but that doesn’t mean we are out of the wood when it comes to rain chances... we will keep a low-end 20% coverage for Saturday and Sunday as a few pop-up isolated showers are possible but not likely for everyone. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
