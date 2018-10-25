Guest Editorial: World Polio Day

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Rotarians came to Montgomery from around the world and the US to educate and celebrate.
Over 500 leaders, enjoyed a week of great weather, great history and great opportunities to see the future in our Capital of Dreams. Speakers like Ambassador Andrew Young of Atlanta inspired the crowd with a moving message of hope, hard work and a willingness to strive from success to significance in one’s life.
Thirty-year-old entrepreneur Mitty Chang from the Silicon Valley provided insights into the changing economic and cultural landscapes. Chang said it is a call to action for Rotarians and others to engage and embrace positive influences that young people bring to the table. The culmination of this wonderful week was a benefit concert by Wynonna and the Big Noise.
At the end of the night over $300,000 was raised for Rotary’s #1 cause, eradicating polio, a crippling disease that effects primarily young children There is no cure, but it is 100 percent preventable.
Rotary has immunized over 2.5 billion children to date. For 40 years Rotary has led the way to stop this dreaded disease and now we are this close to eliminating it forever. You can learn more by going to endpolio.org.
