Hurricane Michael won’t stop Peanut Festival fun

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - This year marks the 75th year of the National Peanut Festival - one of Dothan’s biggest attractions.
Much of what has brought people out over the years will remain the same, like the livestock shows, arts and crafts, and food vendors.
This year, patrons can expect some new attractions.
“Ready, Set, Grow. It’s an agricultural show for children,” said National Peanut Festival President Beverly Lampkin. “Our new Euro Slide, it’s 75 feet tall and eight lanes deep. It’s a separate event than the actual rides on the Mega Pass.”
Last year, the festival had a record-setting attendance of over 200,000 people. This year, organizers have planned for similar numbers. Planning for the festival started in January. Final preparations were slightly delayed by Hurricane Michael.
“We’ve been planning all along, but it may have put us back a little in production, but that’s when it’s all hands on deck,” said Lampkin.
She said no attractions were canceled because of the storm.
Utility service trucks had been stationed at the fairgrounds to help restore power after the storm. The weight of the trucks caused some damage to the parking lot, but repairs will be made before the festival starts.
Organizers say with all that the Wiregrass has dealt with because of the storm, they’re hoping the festival will be a brief escape.
“We’re obligated and committed to making sure that each of our patrons who walk through that gate - from the youngest to the oldest - has the very best possible time under the more stressful situation that we’re under right now,” said Lampkin.
The festival is working closely with Dothan police and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to provide security. There is no clear bag policy for the event.
Parents are encouraged to check in with security at the Small Children’s booth so contact information will be on file if a child and parent are separated.
To purchase tickets or view the event schedule visit the National Peanut Festival website.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Nov. 2.
