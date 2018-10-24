Iron Bowl ticket raffle raises money for woman with breast cancer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Lori Mikesell and her family moved to central Alabama from Illinois two years ago. Their relatives are up north and they don’t really know anyone here yet, but that hasn’t stopped one person from helping out in a big way.
"I was actually diagnosed on my birthday which was September 6,” says Mikesell.
Lori Mikesell has stage two breast cancer. She’s taken time off of work while she goes through chemo treatments that take a toll.
“I’m not one to sit still but I physically can’t even keep my eyes open, like they don’t even focus. You’re just so exhausted,” Mikesell said.
During all this, her religious family at Morningstar United Methodist is right behind her.
“In Genesis 2, it says that we were not created to be alone. As humans, we have to have community," says Pastor Mark Puckett.
They’ve been taking love offerings, there will be a soup night fundraiser in November, and a barbecue fundraiser this Saturday at the church.
But there’s another way someone in the congregation has provided support.
“Tickets to the Iron Bowl were donated by a family here in our community," says Puckett.
Good seats to possibly the biggest football game in Alabama. The donor is remaining anonymous.
“I want to hold that close under pastoral confidentiality! Ha ha!” said Pastor Puckett.
Whoever they are, they’ve set up a website where anyone can buy raffle tickets. They’re $5 a piece or five for $20. Mikesell doesn’t like not knowing her generous helper.
“Kind of hard, you know, because you want to say thank you. You just want to give them a great big hug and be like, oh my gosh, this is amazing because it’s Iron Bowl tickets!” says Mikesell.
Several members of the congregation have stepped up as well, bringing hot meals to the Mikesell’s and helping in other ways.
“That is our goal, to help them go through this in a way that they know beyond a shadow of a doubt that they are not alone in this struggle,” says Puckett.
“It really is truly amazing how the people are just willing to help,” says Mikesell.
Mikesell will get a total of six chemo treatments then she and her doctor will talk about surgery options and whether she’ll have to do radiation treatment. She hopes by next summer this will all be behind her.
