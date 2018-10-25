Montgomery-based organization spreads wings to Lee County

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An organization is looking to serve as an icebreaker between law enforcement and the community.
Concerned Citizens Organized for Police Support is dedicated to improving relationships between the community and local law enforcement agencies.
“It’s designed to be a national program, but we are starting it in Alabama and it is to support police officers as they do their work on a day-to-day basis,” said CCOPS Organizer Jack Galassini.
Galassini said there are three parts of the program.
“One is interaction between the citizens and police, and the other is a series of public service announcements that let people know the dangers and the sacrifices that the police officers maker every day that they put on the uniform, and the third is honoring the best,” said Galassini.
CCOPS originated in Montgomery and is now expanding to Lee County.
“Our Kiwannis clubs are involved in this, the Kiwannis Club of Auburn, the Kiwannis Club if Opelika, and Lee County Kiwannis Club, so we want to improve relations between citizens and police officers,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.
Fuller said he hopes this new partnership will be an inspiration and an eye opener to the younger generation.
“What I hope will come from it, I’d like for younger children especially to grow up recognizing that police officers are their friends,” said Fuller.
CCOPS will help open the lines of communication in several ways, including Blue Monday - which is the first Monday of every month where citizens are encouraged to say “thank you.” The other initiative is Thumbs Up Thursday - on the third Thursday of every month where citizens are encouraged to give offices a thumbs up.
The first Blue Monday is Nov. 5.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.