Montgomery native leading church through aftermath of Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, FL (WSFA) - St. Andrew United Methodist Church just completed an $80,000 renovation - now a much larger project is just beginning.
The church, which has stood in Panama City for 60 years, suffered extensive damage in Hurricane Michael.
Pastor John Blount rode out the storm at the church along with two dozen members of his congregation.
The roof ripped off parts of the building and two of the walls of the sanctuary collapsed, but Blount says his church is intact - the building is just banged up.
“We all survived. I told other people, we were praying for lives and not buildings or trees," Blount said.
Blount has been the pastor at the church in Panama City for less than a year. He came from First United Methodist Church in Montgomery where he was an associate pastor for several years.
The connections in Alabama have played a big role in supporting the church in its recovery. Crews, supplies and support have come from across the region.
While work continues on the sanctuary, the church continues its mission of helping neighbors in need. They are handing out supplies like water, food, and even diapers.
“I said the Sunday before, in my sermon, I said, ‘I don’t know where God is taking us, but I know it’s somewhere good,'" Blount said.
The church hasn’t missed a Sunday Service since the storm.
The church and community still need your support. They are transitioning away from taking supplies. The need right now is monetary donations.
