Montgomery police officer charged with enticement of a child

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been arrested and charged with one count of felony enticement of a child to enter a house for immoral purposes, according to a statement released by the Montgomery Police Department.
Officer Stevie Rodgers, 22, was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on a $5,000 bond.
The police department says disciplinary proceedings against Rodgers are underway.
MPD opened an investigation early Thursday morning after getting a complaint about an on-duty police officer.
The incident, which involved a 15-year-old girl, is said to have happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday while Officer Rodgers was responding to a report of an unknown disturbance involving teens in an undisclosed neighborhood.
Rodgers was “immediately relieved” of his duty and put on administrative leave. He’s been with the department, assigned to Patrol, since 2015.
