4 Montgomery teens charged in violent crime spree

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Four Montgomery teenagers have been charged with 31 felonies that took place over the course of nearly three weeks, according to law enforcement.
Montgomery authorities announced the arrests at a news conference Thursday morning. The teens, ranging in age from 17 to 19, will be charged as adults. The crimes they’re accused of committing range from auto theft to kidnapping and rape.
The suspects are:
- Jasper Wright, 17
- L'Derrick Purnell, 18
- Shar'Tavius Walker, 18
- LaCorey Fuller, 19
Charges:
- Theft of property 1st (auto theft), in the 4500 block of S. Court Street, Sept. 27
- Kidnapping 2nd, Robbery 1st, in the 3800 block of Davenport Pkwy., Sept. 28
- Theft of property 1st (auto theft), in the 4400 block of Troy Hwy., Oct. 1
- Robbery 1st, in the 3200 block of S. Hull Street, Oct. 2
- Robbery 1st, in the 300 block of Iris Lane, Oct. 2
- Kidnapping 1st, Robbery 1st, Rape 1st, Sodomy 1st, Sex abuse 1st, in the 200 block of W. Fairview Ave., Oct. 14
- Robbery 1st, in the 3900 block of Woodley Road, Oct. 14
- Theft of property 1st (auto theft), 3000 block of Woodley Road, Oct. 14
Montgomery police and and Mayor Todd Strange thanked the community for their help in identifying and locating the suspects through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
“When there’s a crime in the community, we need the community to step up,” said Tony Garrett, director of CrimeStoppers.
In total, there were eight victims in the string of violent crimes. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said the teens “terrorized” the city for weeks and said examples need to be made in their cases.
“Violent crime does not have a place in Montgomery,” Bailey said.
Strange and Bailey both called on parents to better understand what is happening with their children, encouraging them to take a look at their social media pages and see that all the signs are there.
MPD asks that anyone who has knowledge of other crimes similar to the ones listed above call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
All four suspects have since bonded out of the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
