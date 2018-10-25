New survey ranks car companies on reliability

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA/CONSUMER REPORTS) - When you buy a brand new car you expect things to go smoothly.
But the latest auto rankings from Consumer Reports shows that some automakers are more reliable than others!
Asian automakers rolled out on top in consumer reports annual reliability survey, taking seven of the top ten rankings.
Mike Quincy is with Consumer Reports.
“They’ve really found a way over these many decades to unlock the keys to good reliability,” he said.
Lexus and Toyota led the pack for the sixth straight year with Lexus showing predictive reliability across all models.
Mazda, Subaru and Kia round out the top five.
"Overall, Consumer Reports is seeing that the domestics still have a ways to go," said Quincy.
American automakers all fell to the bottom half of the rankings.
Ford rated highest at 18th out of 29 manufacturers.
And Tesla took a hit dropping six spots to 27th.
The survey found some of the most common reliability issues for all cars were leaks and faulty power equipment.
But the number one issue is in-car technology. Entertainment systems were the main reason consumers were bringing their new cars in for repairs.
If you’re in the market for a new car, Consumer Reports advises avoiding brand new models or redesigns.
“We’re finding a pattern of poor reliability in these because the manufacturers simply haven’t worked out all the bugs,” Quincy said.
Bottom line: Pick a model that has been in production for more than one year for the best chance at a reliable ride.
By the way, Volvo ranked last overall.
The full list of rankings and the specific problems with various models is on www.ConsumerReports.org.
